28
Menu
News

#OccupyJulorbiHouse, Nana Aba, Chief Imam and others trend amid pressure on Akufo-Addo to do better

#OccupyJulorbiHouse, Nana Aba, Chief Imam And.png #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters, Nana Aba and Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Fri, 22 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana in the last 24 hours has experienced several incidents of alleged abuse meted out to citizens who decided to protest against the harsh nature of the economy on the finances and safety of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Notable among the alleged abuse are arrests of some 49 protesters who thronged the 37 lorry station to march to the Jubilee House for a scheduled #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration against the seat of government on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

This development has generated a lot of reactions from Ghanaians as several citizens have spoken against the arrests they term illegal.

In the midst of all the brouhaha surrounding the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, some Ghanaians are dragging ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah for keeping mute about the emerging events of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

Despite all the chaos that erupted from the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on Thursday, organisers of the protest; Democracy Hub have commenced the second leg of the protest today, September 22, 2023. At the 37 lorry station again.

The Day 2 observation of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest has further heightened conversations with supporters tweeting massively on the X app with the hashtag OccupyJulorbiHouse.

Another patriot who has been drawn into the #OccupyJulorbiHouse conversations on social media is the Chief Imam. Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is being questioned by the Ghanaian youth for his silence on noise surrounding the peaceful protest.

Below are some tweets on #OccupyJulorbiHouse, Nana Aba and Chief Imam:

















BAJ/AW

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: