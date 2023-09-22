OccupyJulorbiHouse, Nana Aba, Chief Imam and others trend amid pressure on Akufo-Addo to do better

#OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters, Nana Aba and Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Ghana in the last 24 hours has experienced several incidents of alleged abuse meted out to citizens who decided to protest against the harsh nature of the economy on the finances and safety of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Notable among the alleged abuse are arrests of some 49 protesters who thronged the 37 lorry station to march to the Jubilee House for a scheduled #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration against the seat of government on Thursday, September 21, 2023.



This development has generated a lot of reactions from Ghanaians as several citizens have spoken against the arrests they term illegal.



In the midst of all the brouhaha surrounding the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, some Ghanaians are dragging ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah for keeping mute about the emerging events of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



Despite all the chaos that erupted from the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on Thursday, organisers of the protest; Democracy Hub have commenced the second leg of the protest today, September 22, 2023. At the 37 lorry station again.

The Day 2 observation of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest has further heightened conversations with supporters tweeting massively on the X app with the hashtag OccupyJulorbiHouse.



Another patriot who has been drawn into the #OccupyJulorbiHouse conversations on social media is the Chief Imam. Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is being questioned by the Ghanaian youth for his silence on noise surrounding the peaceful protest.



Below are some tweets on #OccupyJulorbiHouse, Nana Aba and Chief Imam:





“Call out Nana Aba or go and share food” Asiedu Mends: pic.twitter.com/aqQH4kM3e3 — Nungua Cardi B???? (@ellyserwaaa) September 22, 2023

Dem arrest Bridget Otoo all but still Nana Aba no talk anything? Ebe blocking aa nanka wa blocki awie, we see them all — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) September 22, 2023

AsieduMends and Kalyjay, if you guys don't call Nana Aba out, don't call any celebrity out again — Presdoo???????? (@Korsogyimi) September 22, 2023

Nana Aba and Thomas Partey all no go talk, ebe Brode3 Ampesie ne pear aaa like dem open mouth 90 degrees chop, we dey here wai pic.twitter.com/5A2u0u5vPN — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) September 22, 2023

"I came here with two legs but will probably leave here with one leg". I almost died on the Tema-Motorway due to the state of the road - @sdkdele shares why he has joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.#MiddayLive pic.twitter.com/6JT7NTjxuA — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 22, 2023

Awell at least the Chief Imam will know and voice out now. Mission accomplished, let our voice be heard #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/Id4OWlQyHf — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) September 22, 2023

Now mentioning Chief Imam and Otumfuor name to voice for the youths is now a crime.. or they’re also not Ghanaians ?? Mode3 gyimie naaa smh — Unruly King ???? (@unrulyking00) September 22, 2023

Some Muslims be funny lmao, there is nothing wrong with people calling our powerful members of the Clergy but asking if the Chief Imam has voiced out is where you draw the Iine. saa mo fanfooIing no yensosc so sc ha — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) September 22, 2023

BAJ/AW