OccupyJulorbiHouse: 'Night shift' protesters remain on streets

Activists at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Protesters under the #OccupyJulorbiHouse banner have remained on the streets deep into the evening of the final day of the three-day mass action.

Videos sighted by GhanaWeb shows that hundreds of placard-wielding youth, singing patritic songs amid chants have remained at the restricted protest grounds in front of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



Some notable leaders of the protest were spotted among the crowd even as police also remianed behind their barricades in riot gear having switched on high lights from their vans.



A police barricade early in the morning restricted the protesters who were bent on making their way to the Jubilee House, seat of the presidency.



Incidentally, today's protest had a bigger disruption to vehicular movement as the protesters occupied the roundabout close to the hospital, impeding vehicles from all sides of town.



The protest was called by Democracy Hub to protest misgovernance and corruption in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

????This is our freedom song.



This is our redemption song.



Our hands will be made strong by the hand of the Almighty.#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/jOH1xSGDsY — Lexis (@niilexis) September 23, 2023

Walahi the police do demma mind say them no go move #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/GZHDQkz0Ys — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) September 23, 2023

