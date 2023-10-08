OccupyJulorbiHouse protest hits Ghana Embassy in New York

A section of the protestors

A number of Ghanaians in the United States of America were at the premises of the country’s embassy in New York on the afternoon of Saturday, October 7, 2023, to stage a protest.

The group held their version of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, which started in Ghana and was replicated n London and Berlin subsequently.



The group wielded several placards demanding a turnaround in the socioeconomic fortunes and governance direction of the country.



They also had some strong messages for the government over the state of the nation on various issues including corruption.



“Criminals are taking over our country,” one of the placards read.



About the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest:

Hundreds of young Ghanaians took part in a three-day protest dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse and organized by Democracy Hub.



Their demands for government to fix the economic malaise and fight corruption was met with the illegal arrest of 49 protesters on Day 1 (September 21).



Even though all 49, illegally detained for over 12 hours were later released on bail, the events of that day will set the tone for the remaining two days as protesters defied heavy rains, faced riot police face-to-face and blocked a major road artery crippling vehicular movement.



Following the 3-day event, the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest has been replicated by Ghanaians living in the diaspora including one held at the Ghanaian embassy in London with the US version being the latest one.



See visuals from the US #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest below:

