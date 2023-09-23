OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors reject attempt by police chief to interact with them

Protesters of OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration

The protesters of the OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration have refused to interact with the Director General of Welfare for the Ghana Police Service, COP Mrs. Habiba Y. A Twumasi-Sarpong.

According to a section of the protesters, they are not ready to engage in any dialogue with the Ghana police service due to the treatment meted out to them during the first day of the protest.



According to reports, COP Mrs. Habiba Y. A. Twumasi-Sarpong tried to engage a number of protesters but she was denied a number of times by the aggrieved protesters.



A video shared by social commentator, Olele Salvador on his Twitter page on Saturday, September 23, 2023, depicted protesters refusing to interact with the police chief.



“Nobody should interact with the police; they are only here to do their work— protect us & not intimidate us,” one protester said.



The final of the three-day OccupyJulorBiHouse protest is ongoing in Accra as hundreds of Ghanaians protest against corruption, poor road network and the economic mess the country finds itself in.

