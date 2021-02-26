Okudzeto Ablakwa clashes with ‘angry’ Joe Wise over follow up question

The vetting of the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen is ongoing and as usual, members of parliament are required to ask the minister-designate some questions to know whether or not he’s fit for the job before approved.

During today’s section, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who wanted to do a follow up on a question he asked earlier was shot down by the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu otherwise known as Joe Wise.



The MP who felt offended announced that he will take the matter on when parliament officially resumes from its break.



He also wondered why his counterpart; John Kumah was given the chance to ask a follow-up question whiles his wasn’t considered necessary.



“Mr Chairman I move to my third question just to indicate that this sudden announcement of no follow-ups is constraining. The Honourable John Kumah has follow-ups. I don’t know why I cannot have follow-ups. I will take up this matter …”

“I don’t think this is being fair to me. I will place of record that you have not been fair to me because these are important issues,” he stressed.



Joe Wise, in a rebuttal, said, “‘Keep that record to yourself”.



He furthered that: “Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa, you know I have been very liberal except that today we have agreed to it early. Kindly do your third one.”



