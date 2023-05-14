0
'Operation win Subin, yes we can' - How a doctor chanted during ballot sorting but lost abysmally

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Ashanti region

Dr. Williams Atta Owusu, an aspiring candidate for the Asawase constituency is currently trending after losing abysmally to his only contender, Nana Kwasi Denkyi Agyekum.

Dr. Owusu who was confident of winning the election started chanting confidential slogans with his supporters as though they had already won the election.

Joining their hands in unity, they chanted, "operation win Subin, yes we can". They sang it continuously for some time to wit the Doctor's victory.

At the end of the contest, Dr. Williams Atta Owusu polled 112 votes as his only contender, Nana Kwasi Denkyi Agyekum polled 504 votes, defeating him by a huge margin.

The total number of valid votes cast was 616, and the number rejected was 4.

In the presidential race, John Dramani Mahama polled 591, Kojo Bonsu had 9 votes while 12 were rejected. Total valid votes cast 606.

