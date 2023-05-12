Our next candidate will unseat the incumbent MP in 2024 - NDC Amasaman executive

Amasaman has historically been a stronghold for the NDC

The Executive for the Amasaman constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Thomas Okine, has expressed confidence that the party's upcoming parliamentary candidate will defeat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, in the 2024 General Elections.

The New Patriotic Party's Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa defeated the NDC's Sedem Kweku Afenyo to win the seat in 2020.



Amasaman has historically been a stronghold for the NDC since its formation in 1992, initially known as Ga South Constituency.



In 2004, the constituency was divided into three, namely Weija, Dome, and Amasaman Constituency.



The NDC maintained their dominance in the constituency until the 2020 General Elections when they lost power to Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa of the NPP.



With nine parliamentary aspirants seeking to represent the constituency in the 2024 General Elections, Thomas Okine has expressed strong belief that the NDC will reclaim the seat.

He confidently stated, "It is written, NDC will win the seat in 2024. Whoever secures the nomination will undoubtedly assume parliamentary duties. Interview the NPP MP and assess his achievements in the area."



According to Okine, the NPP-led government has plunged the country into various challenges that they have been unable to address despite being in power.



He remarks, "Ghana has faced numerous issues under the NPP's leadership, and both the presidency and parliamentary representation have been lacking. I won't speak on behalf of the MP, but if you interview NPP supporters, they will acknowledge the absence of their MP in the system."



The NDC is scheduled to conduct its primaries on May 13, 2023, encompassing over 200 constituencies. The largest opposition party is gearing up for a strong campaign as they aim to regain power in 2024.



JNA/WO