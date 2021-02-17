Over 1,200 kilometres of asphalt overlays completed in 4years – Amoako-Attah

Kwesi Amoako-Attah, Minister-Designate for Roads and Highway

Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Roads and Highways Minister-designate, has stated that the Akufo-Addo administration in four years has completed over 1200 kilometres of asphalt overlays across the country.

Speaking at the Ministerial vetting Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Mr Amoako-Attah told the committee that “a lot has been done in the [road] sector in 4 years”.



“For the past four years generally, and last year especially, aggressive work was done in the road sector, This is being appreciated and seen across the country. We have done almost 1,200kilometres of asphalt overlays”

He further stated that “In terms of surface dressing, we have done about 50 to 55 different road projects which add up to not less than 25,000 kilometres, if you take the state of the roads in the country, it’s one thing that all of us must accept, we have not done too well with.”