Parliament won’t approve any nominee who goes about shooting people – Dominic Ayine

Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, MP, Bolgatanga East

Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine (NDC- Bolgatanga East MP), has cautioned the incumbent NPP that the Appointments Committee of Parliament will not approve any nominee of the president who goes about shooting people.

“It mustn’t be the case that anybody the president brings even if the person is a thief or a hooligan or somebody who goes about slapping people and shooting people all over the place, the person should be vetted and approved to become a minister,” Dr Dominic Ayine said, “That shouldn’t happen.”



Dr Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney-General, suggested that the NPP has so many brilliant men and women who can be equally nominated to some of the positions.



“On this Appointments Committee thing, why can’t we sit together and look at the president’s nominees when they come, and see if there is a nominee who is coming with a lot of baggage; the NPP should be the first [....] to tell the president that ‘look this baggage is just too much for us to bring to parliament, the person will be rejected’,” Dr Ayine told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana, Tuesday, January 26, 2021.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 21 January 2021, released a list of 46 ministerial nominees; he has promised a maximum of 86, down from his previous 126 or 127.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has submitted to parliament for prior approval, through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin…” a release from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, Acting Director of Communication said.

“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that parliament will see to the prompt approval of his nominees, so they can assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” the release added.



Many influential persons have questioned the rationale behind the nomination of Mavis Hawa Koomson to the Fisheries Ministry; one, because she claimed to have fired a gun at a voter registration centre taking advantage of her parliamentary immunity to prevent her assigns from being detained; and secondly because Ghana already has a Ministry of Agriculture.



One such person, Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, recently said on Citi FM’s Big Issue: “Hawa Koomson must answer for why she was firing guns all over the place and for why she shouldn’t be a commando in the bush instead of [being] another minister.”



Watch Dr. Dominic Ayine on Good Evening Ghana below:



