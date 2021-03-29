‘Patriot’ Ken Ofori-Atta is bastardized by persons who don’t appreciate – Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Member, NPP

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is worried Finance Minister-nominee, Ken Ofori-Atta being described as a patriot is bastardized and demonized by people who are blinded and are unable to recognize self-fulfilment.

He wonders why the successful businessman who has sacrificed his peace in the private sector to accept a challenge in serving his country is being unfairly tongue-lashed by a section of Ghanaians for no reason.



The influential member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assured that there is no way a good man like the finance Minister can be brought down irrespective of the attacks on his person.



In a post, he said “Such is our society that a decent and committed patriot like Ken Ofori-Atta, who left a successful and relatively peaceful private sector life to serve his country in public office, gets unfairly bastardised and demonised by people who can’t even recognise self-fulfilment if, by an off chance, it bites their acerbic tongue.



"You may do your worst with your words, but you can never keep a good man down. Whether in private or public life, the motivations for those of us aligned to the Akufo-Addo project is to push hard to play our part to uplifting the potential of this nation and its beautiful people to a level of higher fulfilment than we have so far realised. We may not get it right all the time.

"But don’t doubt ever our intentions. You may choose to follow your desire and continue to swim in the shallow waters of cynicism. But for us, No Shaking! We shall go on swimming towards the deeper ends of Ghana’s can do waters."



One thing I know for sure is that posterity will sooner than later vindicate Akufo-Addo and his team and his Project Ghana. To this, we all continue to work and pray.



