Peace Council intervenes in Agyinasare-Nogokpo ‘fight’

The National Peace Council has called for calm and restrain among all parties involved in the impasse between Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Founder of Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

This follows a 14-day ultimatum issued by the Nogokpo Chiefs, summoning Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to appear before them, with reason that they are dissatisfied with the explanation he gave regarding his earlier comment that described Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region.



In a statement dated, Tuesday June 6, 2023, and signed by the Chairman, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Peace Council expressed concern about the development and subsequent comments being made by people in relation to the issue.



They called on the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Perez Chapel International to remain ‘calm and not give in to provocations as efforts are being undertaken to address the situation.”



The Council further urged all parties to be circumspect in commenting on the issue in order to protect the peace, stability, and integrity of the country.



The Peace Council also noted that it has begun processes to engage both parties to address the issues.



