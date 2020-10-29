People of Bole angry with Akim Swedru MP for questioning the building of COCOBOD guest house

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Deputy Minister of Agriculture

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko and the Managing Director of the Accra Digital Centre, Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah have incurred the wrath of the people of Bole after questioning the building of COCOBOD Guest House at Bole under the government of Former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a Facebook post on his timeline on 22nd October, 2020, Mr Nkansah who was honoured as the Young public Sector CEO of the year award at the 2019 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards said.



“Cocobod built a House in Bole for what exactly? Yaanom mom paa de3. Such abuse of office on the part of Mahama”.



This did not go down well with the people of Bole, the hometown of former President John Dramani Mahama after the screenshot of the post was forwarded to some Bole based Facebook and WhatsApp platforms who have replied Mr Nkansah with some using unpalatable words.



What has worsened the situation is a comment on the post of Mr Nkansah by a Deputy Minister of Agriculture and MP for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko.



He commented thus; “I visited the facility and I was shocked about the Presidential Villa which has been put up there because not even do we have such edifice in any part of the country where Cocobod has its operations”.



A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communicator from the Savannah Region Braa Prex- Doe was the first to comment on the post of the Managing Director of the Accra Digital Centre.

He said; “Kofi this your post is very disappointing, to say the least. At least being a CEO, you mustn’t be behaving like an ordinary foot soldier by putting out every garbage on your wall”.



Braa Prex- Doe added; “The cocoa research institute has been in existence in bole for well over 40yrs now. It has acquired vast pieces of land and has nurtured the growth of hundreds of thousands of shea trees for commercial purposes. On their pieces of land also contains mango plantations amongst others. And, strangely, it is the only place I have seen cocoa trees been grown in the north and you can at all times have a fresh cocoa fruit from their outfit.



Mind you, it is a research institute and has a hotel facility for commercial purposes as well which is opened to their staff and the general public. The facility is under Tafo, but operates in Bole.



Their hotel facility has hosted states personnel like Liman, JJ Rawlings, JA Kuffuor amongst others, and now JM. It is only your arrogant Nana Addo who has never slept there for the obvious reasons.



He further said; “If the world is growing, and cocoa research institute of Bole decides to put up an ultra-modern hotel facility as a way of improving their services to the general public, what is the big deal?



And for your information, the mansion that JM has built-in Bole far outweighs the beauty and splendour of the said facility you’re talking about. So stop this mischief, my brother”.

An NDC activist wrote; I’m not surprised Kofi Nkansah as an



Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Asante Akyem Central in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) during the last primaries was humiliated by the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Kwame Anyimadu”.



Johnson Godwin wrote; “Is like every time Kofi is sleeping, drink water, eating and having fun with the wife and girlfriends its only Mahama he is always thinking about because you don’t want to lose your post”.



Hadji Mustapha said, "it seems the people of Bole are not considered Gtaxpayersoo or not tax payers. It seems we who are at Northern part of the country should always be what u our ‘gods’ decide our fate, it will end soon”.