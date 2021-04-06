People will not be happy with me, but I have Akufo-Addo's backing - Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister is poised to make a difference.

Mr. Henry Quartey speaking in an interaction with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' indicated his determination and readiness to make 'Accra work' as directed by President Akufo-Addo.



Apart from dealing with security, issues of Chieftaincy, sanitation, and water, indiscipline on the road by both drivers and traders, he's also going to tackle the abuse of the sirens.



Even though he is aware that the kind of change he intends to bring will be met with some level of resistance, he said "once I have the President's backing, I am good to go"

“This is a charge I promise to keep and execute to the fullest but I cannot do this alone considering the nature of the task. My colleagues are not going to be happy with me but boy! I'm going to do it; once I have the backing of the President I'm good" he stated.



Listen to him in the video below:



