Rashid Pelpuo retained as Wa Central parliamentary candidate

Rashid Pelpuo defeated his close contender, Alhaji Hudu Mogtari

Correspondence from Upper West Region:

The attempt by Alhaji Hudu Mogtari, the closest contender to the Wa Central incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr. Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, to unseat the five-time MP has hit a snag.



Dr. Abdul-Rashid has defeated him in the just-ended Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries by polling 871 votes out of the total votes cast, representing 48.7% as against 708 votes garnered by Alhaji Hudu Mogtari also representing 39.6%.



The other candidates in the contest, Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu and Lawyer Abubakar Mutiu Rahaman also managed to poll 104 (5.8%) and 91 (5.1%) votes respectively.



13 total rejected votes were recorded from the two voting centres representing 0.8%.



The total valid cast is 1,744 which is 99.2% out of a total of 1,807 votes cast.

For the Presidential polls, Mr. John Dramani Mahama won by obtaining 1, 712 votes whereas Kojo Bonsu polled 49 votes. Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had zero votes.



The total number of rejected votes for the Presidential polls was 27.



On the whole, the polls which took place at the Wa Technical Institute were generally peaceful.



There were active campaigns directed at delegates by supporters of the contenders in the voting hall while the process was still ongoing which threatened to mar the otherwise peaceful elections.



Not even cautions by the Regional Elections Director, Ishmael Dibkuu, could prevent them from continuously campaigning to the delegates while the process was still ongoing.

Protection at the voting centre was remarkable as the security at the centre exhibited professionalism in maintaining law and order.



During his victory speech, Dr. Hassan Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, thanked delegates for yet again choosing to repose trust and confidence in him to give him another mandate to lead the party going into the 2024 elections.



He pledged to bring the other three contenders on board to help the party since there are many other ways one can also contribute to the party even without becoming an MP.



"The candidates who contested me, I want to extend my gracious admiration for them. I want to say that it is not a loss for them. I still remember what H. E. President Mahama said. He said being a Member of Parliament is not the only responsibility you want to play as a member of the party, that they can play several other roles. I'm willing to work along with them, seek some other opportunities that can help them to work as seriously as any MP that could have been working," Dr. Rashid pledged.