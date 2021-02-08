Residents of Western Region express mixed reactions ahead ministerial vetting

Correspondence from Western Region

Parliament of Ghana from Wednesday, February 10, 2021, will start vetting President Akufo-Addo's ministers.



The vetting process is expected to end on March 9, 2021, and the Vetting Committee is also expected to vet three nominees a day.



Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Minister-designate for Health, Kan Dapaah, the Minister-designate for National Security will face the Vetting Committee first.



Ahead of the vetting, some residents in Western Region have expressed their expectations.



According to a sports analyst who spoke to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, the selection of Hon. Mustapha Yussif will not help the sports ministry.

He stated that: "... I have a lot of expectations, talking about Hon. Isaac Asiamah, he has been one of the few sports ministers who has done well but bring in Hon. Mustapha Yussif from nowhere and given him such a portfolio to head, I think he is not going to help..."



A teacher who also spoke to Daniel Kaku urged the Vetting Committee to examine the nominees thoroughly and if possible reject Hon. Hawa Koomson and Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah.



These are the nominees;



Francis Asenso-Boakye for Works and Housing, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor for Lands and Natural Resources, Mustapha Yussif for Youth and Sports and Ebenezer Kojo Kum for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



Godfred Yeboah Dame and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum have been elevated from their previous deputy minister positions in the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Education ministries respectively.

Freda Prempeh has also been elevated to a Minister of State at the Works and Housing Ministry same as Anthony Cudjoe for Public Enterprises.



Those who have been maintained as Ministers but to new designations are;



Matthew Opoku Prempeh for Energy, John Peter Amewu for Railway Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Dan Botwe for Local Government and Rural Development, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed for Tourism, Arts and Culture and Sarah Adwoa Safo for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



For those who have maintained their portfolios, they are;



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for Information, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto for Agriculture,

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten for Trade and Industry, Ursula Owusu Ekuful for Communications,



Ken Ofori Atta for Finance, Albert Kan Dapaah for National Security, Dominic Nitiwul for Defence,



Ambrose Dery for Interior, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for Parliamentary Affairs,



Kwaku Agyemang Manu for Health, Kwasi Amoako Atta for Roads and Highways, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah for Transport, Cecilia Abena Dapaah for Sanitation and Water Resources and Ignatius Baffour Awuah for Employment and Labour Relations.



Watch the full interview below: