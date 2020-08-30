General News

Revoke appointments of our Regional Minister, MCE now – Bibiani NPP members

Western Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu

Some members of the New Patriotic Party at the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai in the Western North Region have protested and asked the President to withdraw the appointment of the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Alfred Amoah, and the Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu.

“The party is ours but the government is a gift and therefore we call on the president to help us preserve the gift by revoking the appointment of the Regional Minister and the MCE with immediate effect”, the leader of the protesters Daniel Erzuah told Angel FM’s Nana Agyemang.



He claimed Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai constituency, and the MCE are sabotaging the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area, which they said could affect him in the 2020 general elections.



“The MP and MCE instigated some youth to speak against the NPP parliamentary candidate, Alfred Obeng-Boateng of the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency on media platforms”, he alleged.

But Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu is worried by the actions of the protesters, alleging that the NPP parliamentary candidate masterminded the demonstration to cause disaffection for him.



According to him, he has nothing against someone he congratulated for winning the primaries as well as opted to help him campaign for the 2020 general election.



Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu has therefore appealed to the party executives to advise Alfred Obeng-Boateng as his actions could rather cause him to lose the parliamentary seat.

