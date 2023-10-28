See Nana Bediatuo Asante's snake-skin suit for an event

A video circulating on social media has drawn attention to an individual believed to play a significant role in government decision-making.

In the video, Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante was seen dressed in a distinctive snake-skin suit to attend an event.



He was captured walking elegantly to the function accompanied by a guest. Bediatuo Asante is however known for rocking rather elegant looks, earning himself a reputation in the fashion industry.



Nana Bediatuo Asante holds the position of Executive Secretary to the President of Ghana [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] and has a background as an administrator, lawyer, and consultant.



He also serves as the Apagyahene of Akyem Abuakwa. He assumed the role of Executive Secretary in January 2017 after being appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



