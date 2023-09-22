See full list of protesters arrested on Day 1 of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Some of the protesters in front of the 37 Military Hospital

Democracy Hub, the organisers of the three-day long #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest aimed at getting the government to fix the economic challenges in the country, has released a full list of persons it says were arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

The protesters were randomly as well as collectively picked up by the police on the first day of the three-day protest against the government and its handling of issues of economic hardships in the country.



Shared by broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, on Twitter (now X), it showed that the arrested protesters were scattered in some 9 police stations in the capital.



See the list below:



1. Railways Police Station



Oliver Barker-Vormawor



2. Chorkor Police Station



Delali Goldheart



Belinda Osei Mensah



Bubu Sedanu



3. Shukura Police Station



Yunus Khory



Kwame Opoku



Kwasitsu Wilhelm



Mawunyo



Divine Agbenyo

Frank Mensah



Michael Amofa



4. Dansoman Police Station



Nii Quaye Manu



Nurudeen Ibrahim



Adams Hamid



Rasheed Ali



Joseph Tibe



5. Bravo SWAT Cell



Raphael Afful Williams



Nana Boakye



David Kekessi



Mawunyega



Amakye Patrick



Felix Donkor

Eugene Ashaty



6. Accra Central Police Station



Kirchhoff



Benjamin Darko



Selikem Korku Timothy



Wise Worlali



Albert Tetteh



Emmanuel Osei Bonsu



Frederick Adongo



7. Adabraka Police Station



Albert Tetteh



Yaw Gyekete



Ewoenam Akahoho



Mark Aryee



Richard Ajaho

Albert Akwasi Owusu



8. Korle-Bu Police Station



David Debrah



William Jirakor



Samuel Gyamfi Bonsu



Johnson Kator



Prince Afful



9. Ministries Police Station



Darlington Desmond Okonor



Fidel Agagli



Mabel Biniwaa Tawiah



Samira Abdullah



Jerry Aidoo



Delali Adorglah Bissa



Rexford Ativor

Albert Akwasi



Background



On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists; police illegally rounded up 49 protesters who were marching to demand action on prevailing economic crisis and corruption.



The illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of police.



Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.



In this process, other journalists and protesters who massed up, especially at the Accra Regional Command encountered some amount of police violence including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phones, and in the case of other physical assault.



In their first of two statements on the day, police said the illegal arrests were justified because protesters were defying a court injunction served on them, which process they denied had been properly served.



The second statement addressed the purported arrest of a BBC journalist and his cameraman, which reportage they dismissed as untrue.



By the close of the day, almost all illegally detained protesters per GhanaWeb checks had been released from illegal detention on bail, it remains to be seen whether Day Two of the three-day protest targeting the seat of government, the Jubilee House, will come off today (September 22, 2023).



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







AE/AW