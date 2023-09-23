See photos of Kwame Nkrumah's granddaughter at #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Princess Fathia Nkrumah

Princess Fathia Nkrumah, the granddaughter of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was spotted taking center stage on the second day of the ongoing OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

On Friday, September 22, Princess Fathia Nkrumah was spotted with some celebrities and public figures leading the group of protesters on their way to Ghana’s seat of presidency to protest against economic hardship and bad living conditions.



Prior to the protest, she shared on her social media platforms excerpts of the Police Service Act to educate citizens on how they should relate with the police in order to prevent any form of casualty and escalation of situations.



In one photo on her Twitter/X page, Princess Fathia Nkrumah held a placard that read, “Not even the rain could stop us!”



Some other celebrities who were present for the protest are; singer and actress Efia Odo, actor and politician John Dumelo, Singer Efya Nokturnal, singer Kelvynboy, and content creator SDK.



Check out photos and tweets of Princess Fathia Nkrumah at the protest





Know your rights under the Police Service Act, 2012 (Act 849), in dealing with the police today as we continue the fight! #OccupyJulorbiHouse ✊???? Follow @Ghfixthecountry for protest updates and developments. pic.twitter.com/5y8noQojqK — Princess .F. Nkrumah (@FathiaNkrumah) September 22, 2023

EAN/BB