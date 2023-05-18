1
South Tongu NDC parliamentary candidate assures of massive development

Jcnejc.png Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, NDC South Tongu parliamentary candidate

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: GNA

Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, the newly elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) South Tongu parliamentary candidate, has assured the constituents of massive developmental projects when voted into Parliament in the 2024 general election.

He said it had always been his desire to represent the people in Parliament in order to accelerate the development of the area and turn the economic conditions around for the better.

Lukutor gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sogakope in the Volta Region and said he would lobby for the construction of more feeder roads and the upgrading of dilapidated town roads to open the municipality for investment and tourism.

He won the primary after three failed attempts, securing 597 votes to beat incumbent Member of Parliament, Kobena Mensah Woyome, who polled 562 votes.

Lukutor, a surveyor, said he would champion the extension of electricity and potable water to communities that lacked them and create job opportunities for the teaming unemployed youth and women in the area.

He expressed gratitude to all delegates and party faithful for the honour of electing him as their candidate and appealed to all constituents to vote massively for him in the general election “so that together we can build a better South Tongu.”

