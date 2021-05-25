Stop running your mouth and show us source of funding for projects – Minority to Roads Minister

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways

The Minority in Parliament is questioning the source of funding for the 6,000 kilometres of road, 120 bridges and 20 interchanges the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta promised will be completed by 2024.

Ranking Member of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza governs, in a media address Tuesday said the promise made is a mere rhetoric and cannot be justified under the circumstances.



He wants the minister to as a matter of urgency disclose the source of funding for the projects.



“How is the minister supposed to pay for the billions of projects the minister is talking about out of one billion ?”, he quizzed.



He argues that the budgetary allocation for infrastructure in the 2021 budget cannot do half of the roads promised to have been completed by 2024.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led NPP has no interchange started and completed to its name so the public should disregard the minister’s promise to complete 20 interchanges by 2024.



“When somebody says he is going to build 20 interchanges in the next four years when on record he hasn’t even built one you know what we call that person – that person is just running his mouth.”



He hinted at filing an urgent question in Parliament over to demand the report on the $10 million Cocoa Roads audit.