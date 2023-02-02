Stop using Ahmed Suale’s name for political mileage – Family warns Kennedy Agyapong

The family of Ahmed Suale blames Kennedy Agyapong over the murder of their relative

The family of Ahmed Hussein-Suale has cautioned New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopfeul, Kennedy Agyapong, against using the name of the murdered investigator to push his political ambition.

Kennedy Agyapong who once called for violence to be meted on the Ahmed Suale in a recent interview on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana denied the allegations, again, that he had a hand in his death.



He noted that he once offered the deceased financial support to settle his fees at a time when he had no idea about his association with Tiger Eye P. I. owned by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



But reacting to the claim by the Assin Central MP, the family of Ahmed in a statement dated February 1, 2023, said “it is preposterous to hear of Kennedy Agyapong’s claim of paying the fees of our late brother. We are very saddened by this comments and wish to state unequivocally that Kennedy Agyapong has never paid the school fees of our late son and brother. We dare him to produce any evidence to that effect.”



While calling on the public to treat the statement by the MP with contempt, the family said Mr Kennedy Agyapong cannot absolve himself from the fact that he played a role in the murder of Ahmed Suale.



“What we and the entire world know for a fact is that Kennedy Agyapong published the identity of our late brother on his Net 2 TV and further asked his thugs to harm him whenever they see him which eventually resulted in the gruesome murder of our brother and son. He should henceforth desist from using the name of our brother for political mileage,” the family emphasised.

Kennedy Agyapong appeared on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana as part of his campaign for the upcoming flagbearer contest of the New Patriotic Party.



Asked the death of Ahmed Suale during the interview revealed that he unknowingly paid the school fees of the former investigator.



The lawmaker narrated that it was after publishing Ahmed Suale's photos on Net 2 TV years ago with the intent of cautioning the public against his ways, that his staff notified him that Suale (now deceased) is someone whose university tuition fees he had once paid.



Kennedy Agyapong added that if he is elected as president, he would make sure that Ahmed Suale's murder is thoroughly investigated in order to clear his name.



“What I will do if I’m elected president is I will encourage the police to investigate the case to the bottom to uncover everything… I wanted to tell you that if I’m elected today, whether the case is dead or not I will bring it back again to investigate,” he added.

Ahmed Hussein-Saule was assassinated at Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.



The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car.



The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.



