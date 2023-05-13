Suspicion of vote buying in Amasaman as delegates receive rice, cloth, white envelops on election day

Alhaji Mamudu Adamu's branded car

One of the nine aspirants in the parliamentary primaries in the Amasaman constituency has allegedly been engaging in vote buying.

The MP aspirant’s camp has been seen sharing cloth and white envelopes for persons who can guarantee votes in his favour in the ongoing elections.



A branded car with the MP’s image and ballot position has been filled with wax prints ready to be distributed to delegates.



“They have a list, if you can get him more votes, you submit it then they give you white envelopes. They are by a car and the car contains a bag full of cloth being distributed,” a GhanaWeb’s reporter, who is currently situated at the Amasaman Constituency reports.



He also added that other aspirants have also been engaging in some form of vote buying with bags of rice, but is yet to ascertain exactly which aspirants those are.

Earlier, some delegates at the Amasaman constituency were spotted with white envelopes just before the start of polls.



A video in GhanaWeb’s possession showed some delegates being handed white envelopes. The two delegates who were in clear shot, were seen checking the contents of the envelope.



The opposition National Democratic Congress heads to the polls to elect its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.



SSD/DO