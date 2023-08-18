The Vigilantism and Offences Act, 2019, was just pure lip-service - Dr. Adam Bonaa

A security expert, Dr. Adam Bonaa, has said that the Vigilantism and Offences Act, 2019, was only a lip service document that is yet to achieve any tangible or relatable effects yet.

He explained that since the Act was implemented, there has not been even a single prosecution, making it a document that is yet to serve its purpose.



Speaking with the host of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV, Matilda Boateng Nartey, Dr. Adam Bonaa stressed that he is not surprised about this because of how the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 201, came about.



“I serve as a board member of the Small Arms Commission… so, I will say I have some knowledge when it comes to the area of vigilantism and other related offences… I would say no, it hasn’t. it was just pure lip-service by our leaders. You remember how the Vigilantism Act came about: it was the president, one morning, just issuing a (sic), giving two weeks to come up with an Act or he was going to send something to parliament.



“Tell me if one person has been prosecuted using that law. Not that I can remember… because owning a firearm doesn’t come cheap. Those who own firearms, there are three or so reasons people own firearms… those who actually own these firearms are people who should know better,” he explained.



Together the host of Legal Agenda, and a legal practitioner, Richard Sena Hotor, the panel discussed the subject on the law and whether or not it has achieved any substantial effect yet.



AE/DO