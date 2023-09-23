The one condition Barker-Vormawor gave to call off day 2 of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Lead Convener of Democracy Hub, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Lead convener of Democracy Hub, organisers of the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on Friday demanded an apology from the Ghana Police Service as a condition to call off the protest.

The three-day protest which commenced on Thursday was marred by the illegal arrest of protesters and alleged incidents of brutalities by the police.



On the second day however, the police showed restraint as they engaged in a dialogue with the organisers to possibly have them call off the protest which is aimed at mounting pressure on the government to deal with the current economic difficulties.



According to Olele Salvador of 3Music, the police had sought to get the organisers to temporarily call off the protest to help ease the traffic situation around the Jubilee House and 37 area where the protest was concentrated during rush hour.



However, the response from the organisers led by Oliver Barker-Vormawor is said to have been a demand for an apology over the conduct of the police on the first day of the protest.



“Latest update on the dialogue suggests that Leader of the conveners of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, @barkervogues, has told the police that the ONLY condition to call off the protest today is to have the @GhPoliceService issue a public apology.

“The apology should capture the inaccuracies captured in their previous pressers as well as the assaults & manhandling of lawyers, journalists, & protesters suffered by their men, during Day 1 of the demonstration,” he write in an X post.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service in a statement after engagement with organisers of the protest, issued a statement categorically denying all reports of abuse and brutalities.



The police has since dared the organisers to put forth any such evidence.



GA/SARA



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards