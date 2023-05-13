‘This is a crime’ – Political Scientist calls for arrest of ‘money throwing’ NDC candidate

Dr Asah-Asante, a political analyst

Dr Asah-Asante, a political analyst has criticized the police officers who watched on unconcerned as a candidate of the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress exhibited what he contends to be a blatant disregard of Ghana’s electoral laws.

According to Dr Asah-Asante, the security personnel at the voting centre in the Ejura-Sekyedumase constituency should have arrested Juliana Kinang-Wassan for throwing out monies at the election grounds.



In his condemnation of the actions of Juliana Kinang-Wassan, Dr Asah-Asante criticized politicians who resort to money as the only means of wooing voters.



“It’s very unfortunate and a manifestation of the monetization we have in Ghanaian politics that people will not do the hard spade work but want to go the easy way by dolling out cash.



“I was surprised the security personnel were watching on because they should have arrested her. This is a crime. It is against the electoral rules and I don’t understand why police officers will be there while people break the law with impunity. That was very wrong,” he siad.



What’s the ‘crime’ of Juliana Kinang Wassan?

Literally, money was in the air from all angles as delegates struggled to get their fair share when contender, Juliana Kinang-Wassan decided to spray money at the Ejura-Sekyedumase electoral center during voting.



Captured in white and in her vehicle, the woman was mobbed by delegates who were picking up the monies which were all around.



In an interview with Joynews, Juliana said that she only sprayed the money because she discovered some money in her car and decided to share it.



Juliana Kinang-Wassan is contesting in the parliamentary primaries against Muhammad Bawahh Braimah



This is however against the electoral rules of the National Democratic Congress as it is considered campaigning.

The National Democratic Congress is currently holding its presidential and parliamentary primaries today, Saturday, May 13, 2023.



In all, 356,624 delegates will be voting in 259 constituencies nationwide. 739 parliamentary aspirants are competing while 3 presidential aspirants are contesting.



Delegates will be voting in 420 voting centers across the country.