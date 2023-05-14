Trolls for ABA Fuseini, praises for Sam George - How social media reacted to NDC elections

ABA Fuseini and Sam George

"A man who has died in the market, you don't need to announce his funeral," this is one of many proverbs and wise sayings often referenced by Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini popularly known as ABA Fuseini in his submissions on the floor of Parliament and other public platforms.

The 67-year-old politician topped social media trends on Saturday, May 13, after losing his seat in the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The defeat of ABA Fuseini came as no shock to many as the had been predictions that his 12-year stay in Parliament was in its twilight.



Following his defeat, social media has been awash with some of his popular adages and proverbs as tweeps celebrate and troll him for tasting defeat in the NDC primaries.



Sam Nartey George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram who also faced stiff competition from Michael Tetteh was among the victors in the NDC primaries.



The election at Ningo-Prampram gained massive attention as it had to be suspended half-way through due to insistence of some persons to vote despite their names not being on the party's register. Sam George garnered 1,036 votes out of the total 1,700 votes to retain his seat.



The outspoken politician has been showered with congratulatory messages by both constituents and social media users, especially on Twitter where he is much active.

