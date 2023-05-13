Voting ends at Ningo-Prampram shortly after the resumption

Voting has come to an end in the Ningo-Prampram constituency shortly after it resumed.

The presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress was characterized by tensions which resulted in a complete halt of voting processes at the constituency.



In the course of the primaries, some delegates called for the voting to be halted pending issues surrounding the voting process.



About 16 delegates from the camp of candidate, Michael Kwetey Tetteh whose names were not originally in the list of eligible voters secured a court order to vote.



The court order which was to allow for these executives to vote according to these delegates, was reportedly being contested by members of Sam George's camp whose argument was that they were originally not part of the list.



This sparked confusion among these delegates with those from Michael's camp insisting that the voting process will not proceed without the allowance for these 16 persons to vote.

Eventually, General Secretary of the party; Fifi Kwettey intervened, indicating that the original list must stand.



The votes of the 16 persons were therefore not admitted, leaving the votes to the original delegates on the approved list.



Sorting is now ongoing.







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







NW/WA