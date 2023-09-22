Watch as heavily-armed police stop protesters from approaching Jubilee House

The police have moved in to block access to protestors who have joined the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration currently underway in Accra.

With a heavy presence of heavily-armed police personnel spread across the 37 area in Accra, the police are captured blocking total access to the main 37-Accra Road, blocking any access to the protestors intending to move beyond the point of the Military Hospital.



The situation has forced the protestors to also sit in the middle of the road, obstructing any flow of vehicular traffic.



This is day 2 of the three-day protest organised by Democracy Hub, a group of young activists intended to picket the seat of government from Thursday, Saturday 21, to Saturday, September 23, 2023, to demand “the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry in light of the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed our government from the highest levels.”

























Watch the video below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







AE/AW