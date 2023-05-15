4
Menu
News

Watch how Sam George celebrated his victory

Video Archive
Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite the suspense and keen contest for Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George emerged victorious as the parliamentary candidate who will represent the party in 2024.

This is the third consecutive time one of the youngest MPs will be representing the party.

Sam George, who was very optimistic and calm despite a little chaos, polled 1,036 votes.

Prior to the official announcement, delegates began jubilating for Sam Goerge.

To confirm he was leading, Sam George, who was close to where the sorting of the ballot paper triggered his delegates to jubilate following his beaming smiles.

Watch the video below



NYA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: