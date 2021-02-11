We have rather reduced the visibility of the military - Nitiwul

Dominic Nitiwul is Minister-designate for Defence

The minister-designate for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, has said that while it appears that the presence of the military in communities around the country, the case is not quite it.

He said that on the contrary, he has worked hard to ensure that the presence of the military in the public isn’t too much so as to ease the tension that the citizenry feel when they see too many military men around, which is not usually the case.



Besides, he said, the military work in the interest of the people and as a way of keeping them even more relevant, they are working at building the capacities of the Force so that they continue to remain relevant even in their duty to protect the territorial borders of the country.



“I disagree with you though that is your view that the military is too visible but I have actually tried to reduce and make sure that they are stationed in the baracks. We are giving them more training too and you continue to see,” he said.

Dominic Nitiwul is facing Parliament’s Appointments Committee on his re-appointment to the position of Minister of Defence.



