We look forward to a healthy contest in 2024! - Jinapor congratulates NDC aspirant

Adam Mutawakilu will be the NDC's aspirant in the 2024 polls

Member of Parliament for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor has congratulated his opponent in the 2024 parliamentary race.

Adam Mutawakilu won the NDC's primaries for the Damongo Constituency after the May 13, 2023 part primaries.



The former MP won the vote polling 483 votes out of 798 valid votes cast.



Baba Sadique Zankawah, his only contender got of 315 votes with four ballots rejected.



"I congratulate Hon.Adam Mutawakilu, former Member of Parliament for Damongo, for emerging victorious as the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress. To my brother and friend, Lawyer Baba Zankawah, I wish him the best of luck next time," he posted a tweet with a photo of the aspirant and himself in an embrace.



"We look forward to a healthy contest in 2024!" he added in a follow-up tweet.



Jinapor is te sitting MP for the constituency and GhanaWeb sources show that he will seek re-election come 2024.

The NDC elected parliamentary aspirants across over constituencies in addition to the presidential flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



Former president John Dramani Mahama beat a sole contender, Kojo Bonsu, by 98.9% of valid votes cast.





