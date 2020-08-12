General News

We need a strong and responsible opposition - Agyinasare

General Overseer of Perez Chapel Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Founder and General Overseer of Perez Chapel Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has underscored the need for a strong and responsible opposition.

To him, without a strong and responsible opposition, Ghana is a one-party state.



He said our fourth republican history has shown that we keep alternating two parties i.e the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Bishop Agyinasare emphasized that Ghana does not need a tit for tat in this country but a strong opposition, to keep the government on its toes.



Ghana, he said, can transform and go to an election without a do and die affair.



The man of God further admonished governments not to attack media houses believed to be associated with opposition parties.

He also called for a situation for Ghana to reach a point where people don’t feel intimidated by expressing their views about the governance of this country.



He said we must move away from slandering and attacking people for expressing their views about the nation.



Many he lamented have stayed away from speaking their mind about the direction of the nation for fear of vilification.



He made these remarks in his ‘Destroying the Forces of Wickedness Series’ broadcast.

