'We prayed against Amenfi Central MP's victory because he refused to share 'Sallah meat' with us' - Chief

Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, recently lost the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries to Joana Cudjoe.

According to Alhaji Sule, the Zongo Chief of the area, the MP's defeat was influenced by a controversy surrounding the distribution of 'Sallah Meat' during the Islamic festive season.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio, Alhaji Sule explained that a group of Muslims in the constituency expressed their dissatisfaction with the sitting MP after he allegedly refused to share 'Sallah Meat' with the entire Muslim community.



Alhaji Sule revealed that the MP had slaughtered four fat cows for the occasion but chose to distribute the meat selectively, rather than sharing it with all known Muslims in the constituency.



He emphasized that it is customary for the MP to unite the community by sharing the meat with everyone, regardless of their political affiliation.



"He should have made sure to share the meat with everyone. But he was picky and only shared the meat with a few people. This demonstrated that he was not someone who could unite us, so we prayed against his victory," he said.

"We are not claiming that we cannot afford to purchase cows for the festive season. However, as the MP, you do not buy cows and select only a few people to share them with. That is divisive, and such a person should not be our MP," he added.



In the recently concluded NDC parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, Joana Cudjoe, the wife of popular artiste Andrew Keche, defeated the incumbent MP, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, for the Amenfi Central constituency in the Western Region.



Joana Gyan Cudjoe secured victory with 756 votes, dethroning MP Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, who came in second with 575 votes.



The remaining candidates, Daniel Appiah, Dr. Karl Mark Arhin, and Elijah Jones Appiah, received 73, 39, and 2 votes, respectively.



