#WeAreNPP hashtag hijacked, Twitter users use it to expose government's failings

NPP flag | File photo

Tue, 26 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the immediate aftermath of Alan Kyerematen's bombshell announcement of resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a hashtag was launched by the party to rally supporters.

Among others, the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, shared the #WeAreNPP hashtag even as party rank and file quickly shared it, some of them with the NPP logo and others with some government achievement.

Barely an hour after the hashtag was launched, it had been copted to serve a totally different purpose from what the party intended it to do.

Social media users, especially those on Twitter (now X), quickly started using the hashtag but accompanied it with some government failing - be it of bad roads, bad drainage, abandoned projects, failed promises etc.

Quite a number of the hijackers also included the #OccupyJulorbiHouse hashtag that had been top of the trends since Septemer 21, when the first of a three-day anti-government protest kicked off.

Government was also accused, during the protest, of deploying online BOTs that tried hijacking the #OccupyJulorbiHouse hashtag by promoting wrong variants such as: #OccupyJulorbijouse, #Occupyjubileehouse, #Occupyjubilorhouse, #OcvupyJulorbiHouse and #OccupyJuborliHouse.

The hijack of #WeAreNPP appears to be a pay back of sorts by activists. A notable puplic personality who has joined is socialite Efia Odo who was present for the three-day protest.

See hijacked versions of #WeAreNPP X posts:























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
