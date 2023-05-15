2
What Mahama said about Duffour, others during acceptance speech

Mahama Tamale L.png John Dramani Mahama is flagbearer of the NDC

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has sent out a word to some individuals who had earlier disclosed their intent to contest him in the just-ended primaries.

Speaking at the University of Development Studies in Tamale during his acceptance speech on Monday, May 15, 2023, Mr. Mahama expressed appreciation for what he says is the contribution of Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Kojo Bonsu, and Ernest Kobeah towards a successful election.

According to him, their actions contributed to enhancing the internal democratic systems of the party.

“Let me, on your behalf and on my own behalf, acknowledge the contribution of Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, and Mr. Ernest Kobeah for what they have done towards enhancing the internal democratic systems of our party,” he said.

Mr. Mahama also extended his appreciation to the Electoral Commission for the successful polls, while urging Ghanaians to work towards voting for the NDC to change the fortunes of the country.

“I also wish to thank the staff of the Electoral Commission for their support in making our parliamentary and presidential elections a resounding success.

“I’m confident that in December 2024, Ghanaians will make that choice that will put Ghana back on track,” he added.

