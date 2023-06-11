What if Agyinasare gets stoned or shot? – Kyiri Abosom on Nogokpo meeting

General Overseer of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Osofo Kyiri Abosom

As the 14-day ultimatum issued by Nogokpo is drawing to a close, Osofo Kyiri Abosom strongly believes that there is no need for Archbishop Agyinasare to honour the visit even if he has been guaranteed good security.

He made these remarks while citing some possible catastrophic outcomes from Agyinasare’s visit to the town he is believed to have offended.



“Even if they are saying that they can guarantee his security, there is still fear. What if he goes and gets stoned? Or gets shot? His life matters.



He also asserted that since the Perez Chapel founder had already apologized, he should be cut some slack.



“If he has apologized, then there is no need to go to the town. He hasn’t wronged any gods. What he has in him is stronger than any deity whatsoever. Maybe, he’ll have to give the elders in the town some respect because they are the ones he might have wronged. They have to find a way to deliberate other than meeting physically,” he stated.



He further expressed that the 14 days issued Agyinasare to appear before the Nogokpo community is nothing as compared to the power of God.



“He has been given 14 days. 14 days are nothing. If you have God and God is with you, why would you think about 14 days? What are you using 14 days for? You won’t use it for anything,” he stated.

Agyinasare’s apology and Nogokpo’s 14-day ultimatum



The comments made by the revered Archbishop has since drawn criticism from the indigenes of Nogokpo and the wider Volta Region.



The revered Archbishop Agyinasare rendered an apology for his comments, but that did not stop the Nogokpo Traditional Council from issuing a two-week ultimatum to the Archbishop to appear before them.





In the midst of the brewing tension between the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International, the National Peace Council says it has taken a proactive step in mediating a peace agreement between the two parties.

This decision comes in response to the conflict which was triggered by remarks made by the Archbishop during a sermon where he referred to Nogokpo as the “demonic headquarters” of the Volta Region.



Parts of an official press statement read on behalf of the chief, established, “The National Peace Council has noted with concern the current impasse between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International, and Nogokpo Traditional Authorities.



“Recognizing the fact that the impasse if not quickly addressed may have consequences on peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country, the National Peace Council, in pursuit of its mandate to facilitate conflict prevention, appeals to the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Perez Chapel International to remain calm and not give in to provocations as efforts are being undertaken to address the situation.”



