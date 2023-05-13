Who Mahama is facing with Duffour out

John Dramani Mahama and Kojo Bonsu

With the opening of nominations for the party’s interested candidates to pick up forms for the flagbearership position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in February 2023, four people went ahead.

These four were former President, John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, and businessman, Kwaku Krobea.



Each candidate was confident of a win in the primaries and therefore went ahead to pay GHC 500,000 filing fee.



Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, however, resigned from the contest earlier, throwing his support behind former President John Dramani Mahama.



But with the recent development of an injunction that was filed by candidate, Kwabena Duffour against the primaries, the subsequent hearing of the case in court, and an eventual withdrawal of the injunction and his participation in the race, only 2 persons are vying for the flagbearership race.



Even ahead of this, Dr. Duffour had been tipped as the next ‘big’ candidate to give former flagbearer and president of the NDC and Ghana, John Dramani Mahama a tough race considering his influence in the party.

But having withdrawn from the race a day before the primaries on Friday, May 12, 2023, Mahama who has been a flagbearer of the party is going against two others.



Here are the three persons being voted for by delegates today for the flagbearership position in the NDC.



John Dramani Mahama:



John Dramani Mahama has been a former president of Ghana after serving as Vice President of late president, John Evans Atta Mills.



He has also been a two-time flagbearer of the NDC.

Kojo Bonsu:



Kojo Bonsu is a Ghanaian businessman, sports administrator and politician, who served as the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly from 2013 to 2016.



The question remains, who will lead the NDC at the end of the primaries, into the 2024 elections?



356,025 delegates are voting in the NDC primaries today at 420 voting centers nationwide.



