Why I rejected Kufour’s offer to join politics – Maurice Ampaw explains

Former president Kufour and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has asserted that former President John Agyekum Kufour requested him to join politics, but he declined on moral grounds.

According to him, due to his high moral ethics, he was unable to accept the offer to engage in politics since he cannot at any time in his life, deny the truth.



“After the death of my father, president Kufour Nana Addo, many people came to his funeral at Kukurantumi in 1995, at that time president Kufour had won the primaries to contest J.J. Rawlings.



“So, president Kuffour asked me, is that my father J.D Ampaw? And I said yes and he asked me to join them…let the politicians do their politics because, for me, I don’t know how to invoke gods for evil intentions, I don’t like chaos, I’m not that type, and I don’t have that mentality,” he said.



Speaking on the March 19, 2023, episode of Mmra Ne Abrao Mu Nsem on Wontumi TV, Maurice Ampaw added that politics is a game filled with evil, falsehoods, and deception, that he thinks he would have died by now if he had entered earlier.



“I realized that it wasn’t my call, if I had gone into it, I would have died early because most politicians are liars and for me, I also speak the truth always, so I decided to shun politics.”



AM/SARA