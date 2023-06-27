Why I stopped going to church for over 30 years – GRIDCo Board Chairman

The Board Chairman of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, has narrated his journey in the Christian faith.

Speaking in an interview with the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, on the TWAC programme, Blay-Amihere, a former president of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), said that before he encountered Agyinasare’s church, he had stopped going to Church for about 30 years.



The veteran journalist indicated that his disqualification in a student election at the secondary school he attended, St Augustine’s College, on the grounds that he was not a Catholic, was the main reason he stopped going to Church.



“I went for an interview to be elected as school prefect, surprisingly by some accident when I was filling my form 5 forms, I wrote that I was a non-denominational Christian… so it was referred to me that you can’t be perfect in a Catholic school.



“Based on that I was disqualified. So, for three days there was chaos in St Augustine’s because the students were saying there will be no elections, I spoke to my supporters and the elections took place,” he narrated.



He indicated that the officials of the school wanted to appease him by giving him a position in the house, he was residing in but he rejected it.

“I was asked to become the house prefect of St Stephens House at (St Augustine’s College), where I was residing, and I said in terms of principle, once you agreed I wasn’t a Catholic and you make me a prefect, you are creating a conflict of interest for me.



“Because once you agree I am not a Catholic, I will not be obliged to ensure that the students go to church, so from then, I stopped going to church for almost 30 years, and then I discovered World Miracle as it was called Perez,” he recalled.



He said that during the 30 years, he was away from the church, he became a doubting Thomas and that he only visited Agyinasare’s church after he had heard he (the pastor) performed wonders to see the miracles for himself.



He added that he saw signs in Perez Chapel that he was at the right place and has grown in the Christian faith in the church since then.









IB/OGB