Yammin never campaigned for me, ignore frustrated Felix Kwakye – Prof. Ama Browne

Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse

A defeated parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency, Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse has rubbished some claims made by the parliamentary candidate Felix Ofosu Kwakye against her in relation to the recent primaries.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye who won the constituency’s NDC parliamentary primaries is reported to have made assertions that the National Organiser of the party Joseph Yamin campaigned against him in favour of Professor Ama Browne.



According to him, Mr Yamin stormed the constituency a few days before the elections and staged a spirited campaign, coupled with machinations to cause him to lose the primaries. A situation he noted could have derailed his sacrifices, commitment and dedication to the party over the years.



But reacting to the claims, Professor Nana Ama Browne dismissed the assertions, arguing that such allegations are unfounded and born out of frustration on the part of the newly elected parliamentary candidate.



“Joseph Yammin never came to the constituency to campaign for me or anybody that I know. The only time Yammin came to the constituency is the 2020 elections to campaign for Felix himself when he was a candidate in the 2020 general election that was the only time he came to the constituency to campaign. In this primary which ended on the 13th of May, he never came to the constituency to campaign for me”



“These accusations are all false, they are not true, they are just simply accusations. If there were any machinations, there machination that worked for Felix and I saw it myself, so if he is talking about national, region, party machinations people came to the constituency to work for him to win the elections,” she said.

Professor Browne further intimated that the outburst of Mr Ofosu Kwakye is needless as it has the potential to disturb the peace of the party in the constituency.



“Along the campaigning Felix was frustrated, you can see frustration all over him and even when he won, he is still frustrated, leadership must come in, why is he taking internal matters out there, you have won, what is it again? He must now concentrate and win the seat, NDC must win the seat, he should waste his time going round the media complaining about the party,” she added.



The former Deputy Minister for Communication was re-elected parliamentary candidate for the Asebu-Kwamankese constituency.



This is the second time in a row he has been elected to lead the NDC as its parliamentary candidate in the same constituency.



The former Deputy Minister polled 830 while Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse garnered 571 votes.