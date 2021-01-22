6
Yaw Adutwum is Ghana’s ‘man of the moment’ after ‘promotion’

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Deputy Minister For Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has been nominated as Education Minister

Fri, 22 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The release of the list of persons to serve in the second term of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presidency has been met with diverse views and reactions from Ghanaians.

While some of the nominees for the various portfolios have come under scrutiny due to how they performed in the last term, certain minister-designates have also been commended.

For instance, the nomination of persons such as former Special Development Initiatives minister Hawa Koomson, former National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah, former Public Procurement minister Adwoa Safo and former Business Development minister, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed generated awkward responses from a section of Ghanaians.

One name which has, however, seemingly been widely acclaimed by all and sundry is the former Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

President Akufo-Addo promoted the former deputy minister to head the sector after he served in the first term.

Many Ghanaians are of the view that Dr Adutwum has proved his mettle and as such deserved to be taken a notch higher.

Several people have taken to social media to express their glee at his nomination.

