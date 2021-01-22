Yaw Adutwum is Ghana’s ‘man of the moment’ after ‘promotion’

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has been nominated as Education Minister

The release of the list of persons to serve in the second term of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presidency has been met with diverse views and reactions from Ghanaians.

While some of the nominees for the various portfolios have come under scrutiny due to how they performed in the last term, certain minister-designates have also been commended.



For instance, the nomination of persons such as former Special Development Initiatives minister Hawa Koomson, former National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah, former Public Procurement minister Adwoa Safo and former Business Development minister, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed generated awkward responses from a section of Ghanaians.



One name which has, however, seemingly been widely acclaimed by all and sundry is the former Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.



President Akufo-Addo promoted the former deputy minister to head the sector after he served in the first term.



Many Ghanaians are of the view that Dr Adutwum has proved his mettle and as such deserved to be taken a notch higher.

Several people have taken to social media to express their glee at his nomination.



Below are some reactions from Ghanaians on social media:





Congratulations Mr. Pracess!



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is the man of the moment.? — Nii Larte Lartey (@lartelartey) January 21, 2021

Dr. Adutwum is the right man for the ministry. He's a born teacher. It's that obvious. — #iWontGoBack ³? ???????????????????? (@kobby_raey) January 21, 2021

Yaw osei Adutwum is fit for the job, his expertise is needed plus he was very instrumental in the previous administration, Kojo has also been excellent at the information ministry. Adwoa as gender minister, I’m a bit shaky on that — Maame Yaa Gyamfua (@Piesieey) January 21, 2021

Adutwum most likely to get a safe pass for his vetting.



Hawa Koomson, Ken Ofori-Attah ???? 3 hrs + — Jude B. Duncan (@mensaduncan) January 21, 2021

Yaw Adutwum deserves the elevation — Scil????? (@priscillaoowusu) January 21, 2021

Finally Dr Adutwum as minister of education. The best appointment so far. He will do a great job — Sam Akams (@Samgolda) January 21, 2021

Finally Dr Adutwum heads Education — Yaw (@joseakyin7) January 21, 2021

I agree. But I trust Adutwum to fix this. I listened to him on Citi with Bernard once. He has a plan which is radical in addressing these things and he tried it in USA where it worked. He is now Minister with full powers. He can do it. https://t.co/7qSmBl0cev — Odekro (@Timtoooni) January 22, 2021