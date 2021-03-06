You justified your inclusion, my confidence in you at Appointments C'ttee – Akufo-Addo to new ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has told his new ministers that they justified the confidence he has reposed in them as well as their capacity to serve, when they appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting.

“The entire nation followed keenly your individual interactions with the Appointments Committee. In those sessions, you exhibited your capacity to act as ministers of state for all to see and justified to the county the confidence I have reposed in you to serve in government,” the President said to them on Friday, 5 March 2021 at the Jubilee House when he swore 28 of the 30 ministers-designate in.



Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta is yet to be vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee due to ill health.



Also, the Minister-designate of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, could not make it to Friday’s ceremony at the Jubilee House due to ill health.



The President administered to the 28 vetted nominees, the Oath of Allegiance, Oath of a Minister and Oath of Secrecy.



Each minister was given an instrument of appointment and signed the oath book.

“I am confident that together, we will work to realise the vision of the mandate given to me by the Ghanaian people in the victory of 7 December 2020, a victory which yesterday [Thursday], 4th March, was unanimously upheld in the lucid, well-considered judgment by a 7-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by the Chief Justice,” he said.



The President continued: “I urge you to provide leadership that will ensure that the work which we are embarking on benefits the progress of our nation and help raise the living standards of our people. That is why we are here and that is why the Ghanaian people voted for us,” Nana Akufo-Addo added.



“I am assured that the various backgrounds of each one of you will bring value to the governance of our country and enable us to deliver the commitments of our manifesto, the secret compact that ties us, the New Patriotic Party, to the Ghanaian people,” he added.



