‘Young’ Godfred Dame has the head of a 70-year-old practicing lawyer – Foh Amoaning

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General Designate

A Senior Lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Moses Foh-Amoaning has said he’s very confident that Attorney-General Designate, Godfred Yeboah Dame will be a very good and successful Attorney-General when he’s approved by Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

According to him, he’s impressed with Mr Yeboah Dame’s technical knowledge of the law which he describes as flawless.



“I’ll say this for Godfred, for a young man, he’s really got the head of a 70-year-old practitioner. He’s solid with his law, he has a deep understanding of the law and not just the mechanical bit of the law, it is the way you appreciate the broad spectrum of the law, the jurisprudence and the policy of the law.



“He also relates well at the Bar, I’ve seen him in the Supreme Court and his relationship with the members of the Bar is excellent. So I think he’ll be a good Attorney General. What he needs to do is to listen more, talk less, and probably relate more with senior members of the Bar and the appropriate advice. I think he’ll be successful because his technical knowledge of the law is flawless,” Mr. Foh-Amoaning said on “Good Evening Ghana” show monitored by Kasapafmonline.com while commenting on the ministerial appointments made by President Akufo Addo.



President Akufo-Addo has elevated Godfred Yeboah Dame to a substantive Attorney General position after he deputised for Attorney General Gloria Akuffo during the President’s first term in office.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Godfred Yeboah Dame has recently been adjudged the 1st Best Deputy Minister for the year 2020.



FAKS Investigative Services, a research and private investigation firm named Godfred Dame the best among the 10 best deputy ministers who performed exceptionally well under the first term of President Akufo Addo administration.



Lawyer Dame, as he is affectionately called, pulled 4,051 respondents, representing 93.63% from the total respondents of 4,327 recorded.