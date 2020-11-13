Ghana Olympic Committee mourns Ex-President J. J. Rawlings

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is shocked at the sudden death of former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah President of the GOC in a statement said, he was astounded and sad by the death of the former president.



"It's a sad day for our nation, Ghana, but we have to live by what he preached - probity and accountability. We have lost a great statesman," he said.

Former President Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.



