OccupyJulorbiHouse: Five possible reasons why Ghanaian football stars don't comment on national issues

Gyan and the Ayew brothers were called out by the demonstrators

The names of some Ghanaian football stars came up for mention in the wave of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration that took center stage in the capital from Thursday, September 21 to September 23, 2023.

A feature of the social media arm of the demonstration was the calling out of Ghanaian celebrities who refused to lend their voice to the campaign to better the country and exhort the minds of the politicians to the very reasons for which they were voted for.



Among the names that came up strongly were Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew, and Sulley Muntari. Many people believed these national stars should have publicly backed the campaign.



But historically, Ghanaian footballers have always stayed away from issues of national interest. Even with the issues that affect their very profession, most footballers tend to stay away from it.



GhanaWeb brings you five reasons why Ghanaian footballers hardly comment on national issues



Perceived immunity from the mess

Most Ghanaian footballers hold the view that they are immune from the messy situations in the country owing to the dual factors of fame and money.



The profession, at its apex, gives the players a good amount of money and fame that allows them to evade some of the challenges that the regular person may encounter.



In situations where their fame may not be able to help them go through the door, their money will and for this reason, most of them see no reason in joining campaigns to advocate for better living conditions.



Symbol of national unity



At the very top, most footballers perceive themselves as symbols of the unity and togetherness of the country.

They are aware of their power and influence and how a negative application of their fame and power could cause divisions in the country. They, therefore decide to focus on their craft and ensure that by their activities on the field, they bring Ghanaians together and promote unity.



Fear of political backlash



The vileness and abusive nature of Ghanaian politics serve as a deterrence to Ghanaian footballers as they would not want their names dragged on social and mainstream media platforms for advocating for improved living conditions.



The players follow media discussion on issues in the country and are well-informed about them but they choose to remain silent because they want to suffer abuses from footsoldiers and party communicators.



Political bias

Like most Ghanaians, the footballers are also divided on political and tribal lines. Insiders would tell you that some footballers tend to sacrifice more for the country when their government is in power than others.



Owing to the preference for certain politicians and political parties, football decides to remain mute on issues.



Social media presence



Unlike their entertainment counterpart who are quite active on social media, most Ghanaian football stars are not that vibrant on social media.



However case could be made that the likes of Asamoah Gyan and a few others who are active on media platforms should be joining such campaigns.

