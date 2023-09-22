9
#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Pressure mounts on Asamoah Gyan, Muntari, Kudus, Partey, other Ghana stars to speak

Fri, 22 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have increasingly called on footballers and sportsmen to use their platforms to campaign against police brutality and economic hardship following the recent incidents during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, which erupted on social media, garnered significant attention and support, with many demanding an end to police brutality and the recognition of the right to peaceful protest.

Organized by the Democracy Hub, these peaceful demonstrations witnessed 49 activists rallying for action on the country's economic crises and corruption issues.

However, what was intended to be a peaceful march took a sinister turn when protesters were subjected to illegal arrests and harsh treatment by the police.

Critics have vehemently condemned these actions, highlighting the blatant violation of the constitutional right to protest and the excessive use of force.

As calls for justice and accountability grow louder, Ghanaians are now turning to their sports icons for support.

Most of the fans believe the contribution of Ghana's world-class sports personalities will increase awareness on the hardships in the country.

The hope is that Ghanaian world-class sports personalities will use their platforms to speak out against the injustice witnessed during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.

Ghanaians believe that the influence and reach of sportsmen can help amplify the message of ending police brutality and demand for better treatment for citizens.

