Hair dealers cash in on Christmas festivities

Hair dealers in the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra are cashing in on the Christmas festivities as countless people troop in to purchase hair products to enhance their beautify for the festive season.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the CBD revealed a number of sellers of hair products and customers conducting brisk business.



The sellers, in an interaction with the GNA, said they were previously worried over low sales due to the COVID-19, among other reasons, but expressed happiness once again due to the improvement in sales.



Ms Gifty Odeiiako, the Manager of Gifty Enterprise, a dealer in hair products, said business had been booming for her, especially when Christmas was close, despite the closure of the borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Initially the market was dull and customers were not coming to our shops to purchase the hair and wigs, but just last week and this week, sales have tremendously improved,” she said.



Ms Odeiiako said she dealt in Brazilian, Mongolian, Peruvian and synthetic hair as well as wig caps, with most of them seeing a price increase due to limited supply.

She said it had become a bit more difficult to travel outside the country to purchase goods as a result of the pandemic.



Madam Millicent Attoh Cofie, a hair dresser and dealer, said sales got better as the festive season approached adding that she had made good sales even though less than she made last year.



“During this period, most customers do colourful braids using beads to spice their looks for the festive season, and children are not left out,” she said.



Madam Cofie revealed that some males with locked hair often visited her shop for washing, drying ad styling whilst others did cornrows.



“In everything you find yourself doing, do it very well because money will come when you work well, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” she said.

Mr Maxwell Oduro Antwi, another hair dealer, said he dealt in all types of hair including 12 inches Mongolian hair, which costed GH¢155.00 and abundle of Euphoria hair, costing GH¢55.00.



He admonished citizens to be peace ambassadors during and after the festive season to prevent any conflicts.



Ms Esther Jodee, a hairdresser, said most of her clients seldom came to the shop to wash and style their hair because of the fear of contracting the covid-19 and preferred using wig caps.



She advised Ghanaians to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols during Christmas and after to curtail the spread of the virus.