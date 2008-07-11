 Cellular /Mobile Network

The first cellular phone service in Ghana was initiated by Mobitel in 1992. In that year alone, 19,000 Ghanaians owned mobile phones. In 1998 the number of mobile phone users in the country increased to 43,000 and by the middle of 1999 the number increased to 68,000.

Around 1999 and 2000 four companies were competing for cellular customers, and the usage rose from 22,000 to 132,000 subscribers.

There are six main mobile phone providers in Ghana including: MTN Ghana, Tigo and Airtel.

In April 2017, the total number of mobile voice subscriptions was 35,984,280.

Networks:GSM 900, GSM 1800, UMTS 2100.

 

Mobile Data (February 2017)

 

Population Mobile penetration Total subscribers
28,207,315 69.83% 19,697,062

 

Operator Subscribers Market share for broadband data Website
Airtel 2,841,368 14.43% More info...
Vodafone (Ghana Telecom) 2,555,670 12.97% More info...
Expresso 29,169 0.15% More info...
SCANCOM (MTN) 11,278,000 57.26% More info...
Glo Ghana 269,466 1.37% More info...
Millicom Ghana (Tigo) 2,723,389 13.83% More info...

 

