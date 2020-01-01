Telephone Codes

The international dialling code for Ghana is 233.

Accra 021 Agona Swedru 041 Akosombo 0251 Bechem 632 Bolgatanga 072 Cape Coast 042 Ho 091 Koforidua 081 Konongo 0531 Kumasi 051 Navorongo 742 Mampong/Ashanti 0561 Sekondi-Takoradi 031 Suhum 858 Sunyani 061 Swedru 041 Tema 022 Tamale 071 Yendi 744 Mobile 020 Spacephon 024 027 Celtel 028



NOTE: With the addition of new telephone lines since, all old four-digit numbers have been changed to five digits with the addition of figure "2" before the old number. E.g. old number 1234 now becomes 21234 while 4321 now becomes 24321.

Old numbers with three digits have also been changed to five with the addition of "23" preceeding the old number (old number 123 now becomes 23123). The code number, however, still remains the unchanged - 061. Together with Ghana's international code therefore, a call from say Switzerland to a subscriber in Sunyani would be something like 00233-61-24251.

Following a recent telephone network expansion activity in the Tamale metropolis, the telephone numbers there have now been modified to five digits, with the number "2" added at the beginning of every previous number. That means a number that was previously 2345 should now be 22345, for example.