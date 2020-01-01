Telephone Codes
The international dialling code for Ghana is 233.
|Accra
|021
|Agona Swedru
|041
|Akosombo
|0251
|Bechem
|632
|Bolgatanga
|072
|Cape Coast
|042
|Ho
|091
|Koforidua
|081
|Konongo
|0531
|Kumasi
|051
|Navorongo
|742
|Mampong/Ashanti
|0561
|Sekondi-Takoradi
|031
|Suhum
|858
|Sunyani
|061
|Swedru
|041
|Tema
|022
|Tamale
|071
|Yendi
|744
|Mobile
|020
|Spacephon
|024
|027
|Celtel
|028
NOTE: With the addition of new telephone lines since, all old four-digit numbers have been changed to five digits with the addition of figure "2" before the old number. E.g. old number 1234 now becomes 21234 while 4321 now becomes 24321.
Old numbers with three digits have also been changed to five with the addition of "23" preceeding the old number (old number 123 now becomes 23123). The code number, however, still remains the unchanged - 061. Together with Ghana's international code therefore, a call from say Switzerland to a subscriber in Sunyani would be something like 00233-61-24251.
Following a recent telephone network expansion activity in the Tamale metropolis, the telephone numbers there have now been modified to five digits, with the number "2" added at the beginning of every previous number. That means a number that was previously 2345 should now be 22345, for example.